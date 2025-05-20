Tragedy Strikes: Overturned Bus Claims Driver, Injures Dozens

In a tragic accident early Tuesday, a private double-decker bus overturned, resulting in the driver's death and injuries to more than 30 passengers, police confirmed.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. near Dehmu village on Kachhla Road in Ujhani, as the bus traveled from Bareilly to Jaipur. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh reported the bus was carrying around 55 passengers, including women and children.

Emergency services transported injured passengers to the Community Health Centre in Ujhani and the Government Medical College in Badaun. While some were referred to Saifai Medical College due to serious injuries, others with minor injuries were discharged. Family members of the injured and deceased have been notified, and local officials, including the District Magistrate and SSP, visited both the accident scene and the hospital. Meanwhile, postmortem procedures for the driver are in progress.

