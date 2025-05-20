SPEL Secures New Rs 10.02 Cr Order from Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation

Chennai, India - In a significant development for the power equipment sector, Supreme Power Equipment Limited (SPEL), listed on NSE with the code SUPREMEPWR, has clinched a domestic order valued at Rs 10.02 Cr. This order comes from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), signaling continued trust in SPEL's manufacturing prowess.

The deal, confirmed on May 16, 2025, entails the provision of distribution transformers. These transformers, tailored to TNPDCL's technical specifications, come in two capacities: 100 kVA/22 kV and 200 kVA/22 kV. SPEL is committed to delivering these within a four-month timeline, reinforcing its reputation for punctuality and quality.

Following this win, SPEL's standalone order book has surged to Rs 94.67 Cr. When combined with orders held by Danya Electric Company, where SPEL holds a 90% stake, the consolidated order book reaches Rs 105.87 Cr. Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, emphasized the growing client confidence in SPEL and pledged ongoing adherence to high performance and reliability standards to secure future projects.

