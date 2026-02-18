Manohar Lal Unveils AI Vision for Power Sector at Summit

Union Minister for Power Shri Manohar Lal on Tuesday inaugurated the Ministry of Power Pavilion at the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, outlining a bold roadmap to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) for a future-ready, efficient and resilient electricity ecosystem.

The pavilion, themed “From Megawatts to Megabytes: Transforming India’s Power Ecosystem,” showcases how digital technologies are reshaping power generation, transmission and distribution across the country.

From Power Capacity to Digital Intelligence

The exhibition underscores a strategic shift in the power sector — from expanding installed capacity to embedding intelligence across infrastructure systems.

The Minister highlighted that AI will play a central role in:

Enhancing grid reliability

Improving operational efficiency

Reducing technical and commercial losses

Strengthening asset management

Supporting sustainable and inclusive growth

The initiative aligns with India’s broader digital transformation agenda and its ambition to build a self-reliant and globally competitive energy system.

Key Innovations on Display

The Ministry of Power Pavilion features several flagship AI-driven initiatives:

AI-Driven Power for a Self-Reliant IndiaAdvanced digital tools are being deployed across the power value chain to enable smarter operations, predictive analytics and data-driven decision-making.

Startup ZoneA dedicated space highlights emerging startups offering innovative solutions in energy analytics, grid optimisation, predictive maintenance and digital infrastructure modernisation.

PG-AMRIT (POWERGRID Asset Management through Artificial Intelligence in Transmission)An AI-enabled initiative by POWERGRID focused on improving transmission asset monitoring, predictive maintenance and operational efficiency. The system enhances reliability by identifying faults before they escalate into disruptions.

eAabhas Early Warning SystemAn AI/ML and IoT-based real-time monitoring and flood forecasting platform for dams and barrages. The system enables proactive risk management, enhances dam safety and strengthens disaster preparedness.

AI-Driven RDSS ImplementationUnder the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), advanced indigenous technologies are being deployed to address operational inefficiencies and revenue management challenges faced by DISCOMs, including loss reduction and billing optimisation.

Strengthening Infrastructure Reliability

The pavilion reflects the Ministry’s emphasis on integrating cutting-edge AI technologies to modernise grid infrastructure and improve service delivery. The convergence of digital platforms, smart meters, IoT systems and advanced analytics is expected to significantly enhance system resilience amid rising power demand and renewable energy integration.

DMRC Showcases AI in Urban Mobility

During his visit to the summit, the Minister also toured the exhibition by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar briefed him on AI-driven initiatives aimed at improving both passenger experience and system maintenance.

Officials highlighted that AI is being used to:

Enable faster redressal of customer grievances

Improve passenger-related service management

Monitor overhead electrification (OHE) systems

Track pantograph–OHE interaction

Optimise wheel grinding and rolling stock subsystems

Enhance signalling systems performance

These applications are improving safety, reliability and operational efficiency within one of India’s largest urban transit systems.

Powering India’s Digital Energy Future

The AI Impact Summit 2026 has positioned the power sector at the forefront of India’s digital transformation. By integrating AI across generation, transmission and distribution, the Ministry aims to build a smarter, more responsive and sustainable energy ecosystem capable of meeting future demand.

The shift from “megawatts to megabytes” signals a new era where data, intelligence and innovation will define the resilience and competitiveness of India’s power infrastructure.