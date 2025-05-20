Left Menu

Buffalo Runover Disrupts Morning Commute on Central Railway

Train services on Central Railway were disrupted during the morning rush hour after a buffalo was run over by a train in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident resulted in several trains being rerouted, causing delays. Railway staff worked to remove the buffalo and inspect the tracks to normalize service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:57 IST
Buffalo Runover Disrupts Morning Commute on Central Railway
Central Railway's morning commute faced significant disruption on Tuesday when a buffalo was hit by a train in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on a Kalyan-bound fast train between Kalwa and Thane stations, leading to a halt in train operations and necessitating diversions.

Stranded trains were shifted to the slow corridor to relieve congestion, while railway personnel worked quickly to clear the tracks, remove the buffalo carcass, and restore service. Delays persisted temporarily, but normalcy was eventually returned.

