Buffalo Runover Disrupts Morning Commute on Central Railway

Central Railway's morning commute faced significant disruption on Tuesday when a buffalo was hit by a train in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on a Kalyan-bound fast train between Kalwa and Thane stations, leading to a halt in train operations and necessitating diversions.

Stranded trains were shifted to the slow corridor to relieve congestion, while railway personnel worked quickly to clear the tracks, remove the buffalo carcass, and restore service. Delays persisted temporarily, but normalcy was eventually returned.

