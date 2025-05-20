Left Menu

SEPC Limited Launches Rs350 Crore Rights Issue Amid New Contracts Win

SEPC Limited has announced a Rights Issue to raise Rs350 crore through partly paid-up equity shares. The initiative involves 349.80 crore shares at Rs10 each, with safeguarding shareholder eligibility set for May 23, 2025. Meanwhile, SEPC also procured Rs180 million contracts from Bajaj Energy for power plant operations.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:13 IST
SEPC Limited, formerly known as Shriram EPC Ltd, has revealed plans for a substantial Rs350 crore Rights Issue, aiming to generate capital via partly paid-up equity shares. On May 13, 2025, the company's Board of Directors ratified the terms of this financial endeavor.

This Rights Issue encompasses 349.80 crore equity shares, each valued at Rs10, payable in two installments. Shareholders are required to make an initial application payment of Rs5, with the remaining Rs5 due upon the first and final call. A key date for determining shareholder eligibility is set for May 23, 2025, ahead of the subscription window opening from June 9 to June 23, 2025. Qualified shareholders can subscribe to 11 Rights Equity Shares for every 50 fully paid-up shares held on the Record Date.

Simultaneously, SEPC has clinched five contract agreements worth Rs180 million with Bajaj Energy Private Limited. The contracts are for the operations and maintenance of Bajaj Energy's power plants in Uttar Pradesh, commencing May 14, 2025, for a yearlong term at each location. SEPC remains a key player in sectors like infrastructure, power, and metallurgy, with major domestic institutional investors among its stakeholders.

