High-Speed Milestones: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Nears Completion

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project saw a major progression with the completion of 300 km of viaducts, as confirmed by the National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL). This development marks a significant stride in the construction of this ambitious high-speed rail corridor.

A large portion of the superstructure, precisely 257.4 km, has been constructed using the Full Span Launching Method (FSLM), accelerating the process up to tenfold compared to traditional methods. This section includes various types of bridges and station building components, exhibiting diversified construction techniques tailored to respective geographic and structural needs.

The project is notable for its integration of indigenously designed equipment and infrastructure improvements, such as noise barriers. With more than 3 lakh noise barriers installed, the NHSRCL ensures minimal disruption along this crucial transport corridor. Furthermore, the thematic design of stations aims to harmonize with existing transport systems, highlighting India's evolving expertise in high-speed rail development with Japanese partnership.

