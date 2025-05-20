HT Media Bounces Back with Q4 Profit Turnaround

HT Media Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.36 crore for the fourth quarter ending on March 31. This marks a substantial recovery from a net loss of Rs 31 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 513.57 crore, up from Rs 464.41 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite this, total expenses also rose to Rs 527.47 crore from Rs 513.41 crore but were offset by improved performance in key segments.

Revenue from the printing and publishing segment was stable, while the digital segment and radio broadcast saw significant growth. Overall, HT Media concluded the fiscal year with a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.2 crore, a substantial improvement over a net loss of Rs 91.38 crore the previous year.

