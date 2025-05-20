Left Menu

HT Media Bounces Back with Q4 Profit Turnaround

HT Media Ltd recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.36 crore in Q4 ending March 31, recovering from a net loss in the same quarter last year. The company witnessed a significant rise in revenue from its digital, radio, and operations segments, marking a successful fiscal year turnaround.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:37 IST
HT Media Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.36 crore for the fourth quarter ending on March 31. This marks a substantial recovery from a net loss of Rs 31 lakh in the same quarter of the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations increased to Rs 513.57 crore, up from Rs 464.41 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite this, total expenses also rose to Rs 527.47 crore from Rs 513.41 crore but were offset by improved performance in key segments.

Revenue from the printing and publishing segment was stable, while the digital segment and radio broadcast saw significant growth. Overall, HT Media concluded the fiscal year with a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.2 crore, a substantial improvement over a net loss of Rs 91.38 crore the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

