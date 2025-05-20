Left Menu

Honda Recalibrates EV Strategy Amid Sluggish U.S. Sales

Honda is revising its EV strategy, reducing its planned investment in electrification due to slowing sales in the U.S. The company still aims to expand its hybrid and motorcycle segments, and pursue technological advances. Talks of a potential collaboration with Nissan and Mitsubishi are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:51 IST
Honda Recalibrates EV Strategy Amid Sluggish U.S. Sales
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Honda announced a shift in its electrification strategy as the Japanese automaker faces sluggish electric vehicle sales in the United States. The company is scaling back its previous investment target to 7 trillion Yen (USD 48 billion) from 10 trillion Yen, while maintaining a long-term commitment to electrification.

Chief Executive Toshihiro Mibe stressed that although the timeline has shifted, the fundamental direction towards electrification remains unchanged. Instead, Honda plans to focus more aggressively on hybrid models, with adaptations to its Ohio plant to support both EV and hybrid production.

Amid an uncertain business environment, including changing environmental regulations, Honda is also leveraging digital technology to enhance safety features. Negotiations with Nissan and Mitsubishi are ongoing, despite earlier talks of a merger falling through. The company continues to face external challenges such as tariffs and decreasing sales in China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025