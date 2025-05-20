Left Menu

Man Infraconstruction Surges to 50% Profit Growth in Q4 2025

Man Infraconstruction reported a significant rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 97.15 crore, due to reduced expenses. Total income saw a slight dip, while expenses were significantly reduced. The company announced a dividend for FY26.

  • Country:
  • India

In a notable financial achievement, Man Infraconstruction on Tuesday announced a 50% growth in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 97.15 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This surge in profits is attributed to a significant reduction in expenses.

The previous year's profit for the same quarter stood at Rs 64.65 crore. However, the company's total income experienced a marginal decline to Rs 327.83 crore, compared to Rs 332.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2023-24.

Furthermore, expenses were slashed to Rs 194.81 crore from last year's Rs 261.72 crore. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.45 per share for FY26. Man Infraconstruction operates in various sectors, including ports, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

