CCI Pays ₹8.89 Cr Dividend, Scales Digital Cotton MSP and Traceability

The Cotton Corporation of India Ltd. (CCI), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Textiles, today presented a dividend cheque of ₹8.89 crore for FY 2024–25 to Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh, reflecting the corporation’s strong financial performance and growing role in India’s cotton value chain.

The cheque was handed over by Shri Lalit Kumar Gupta, CMD, CCI, at a ceremonial function in New Delhi, in the presence of Secretary, Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, and Joint Secretary, Textiles, Smt. Padmini Singla.

Strong Financials, Strategic Market Role

Appreciating CCI’s performance, the Union Minister of Textiles emphasised the importance of growth, efficiency, transparency, and innovation in strengthening India’s cotton and textile ecosystem. He underlined CCI’s pivotal role in ensuring remunerative prices to cotton farmers under MSP operations, while maintaining stability in the domestic cotton market.

During FY 2024–25, CCI recorded a turnover of ₹20,009 crore, one of the highest in its history. The dividend declaration underscores CCI’s robust financial health, operational efficiency, and sustained contribution to the exchequer, alongside its core mandate of safeguarding farmer interests.

Backbone of Certified Cotton in India

Secretary, Textiles, Smt. Neelam Shami Rao, highlighted CCI’s critical role in scaling certified cotton production, noting that nearly 97% of Kasturi Cotton Bharat—1.51 lakh bales out of 1.58 lakh bales—was produced by CCI.

This leadership strengthens quality assurance, traceability, and India’s positioning in premium global cotton markets, reinforcing confidence among international buyers.

Expanding MSP Reach for Farmers

To deepen farmer outreach under MSP operations, CCI:

Expanded procurement infrastructure to 571 procurement centres across 150 cotton-growing districts, up from 508 centres in the previous season

Liberalised norms for opening procurement centres, improving last-mile access for small and marginal farmers

Reduced transportation costs and waiting time during procurement

Kapas Kisan App: MSP Goes Digital

Farmer empowerment remained central to CCI’s strategy through the Kapas Kisan Mobile App, with over 46 lakh farmers registered.

The app has transformed MSP procurement into a transparent, paperless and farmer-centric system, enabling:

Self-registration and advance slot booking

Aadhaar-linked direct payments

Real-time SMS alerts from procurement to payment

Procurement operations are monitored through Local Monitoring Committees (LMCs) at APMCs, supported by dedicated helplines and WhatsApp numbers for grievance redressal. Extensive awareness campaigns across print, radio, social media and local languages have further ensured inclusive participation.

Blockchain Traceability and Digital Trading

CCI has achieved 100% cotton bale traceability through its Blockchain-based Bale Identification and Traceability System (BITS), enabling end-to-end tracking via QR codes from procurement to processing.

On the buyer side, CCI strengthened Ease of Doing Business through CotBiz, its online cotton seed and bale billing platform. CotBiz enables:

Faceless, paperless e-auctions

Digital contracts, invoices, and gate passes

Real-time dashboards integrated with CCI’s ERP system

Building a Future-Ready Cotton Ecosystem

With strong financials, digital-first MSP operations, blockchain-backed traceability, and leadership in certified cotton, CCI is positioning itself as a technology-enabled market stabiliser and farmer-first institution.

The dividend payout not only reflects commercial success but also signals how digital governance, traceability, and farmer-centric platforms are reshaping India’s cotton and textile value chain for global competitiveness.