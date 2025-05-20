Left Menu

Hi-Tech Radiators: Kartik Daftari Wins MSME Best CEO Award

Kartik Daftari, CEO of Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd, was awarded the MSME Best CEO Business Excellence Award at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. His visionary leadership and strategic innovation have driven the company to new heights, earning significant recognition in the manufacturing sector.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India — Hi-Tech Radiators Pvt Ltd, a key player in the global manufacturing of transformer radiators and tanks, has been honored with the prestigious MSME Best CEO Business Excellence Award. The accolade was presented by the MSME Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, acknowledging the outstanding achievements of industry innovators.

Kartik Daftari, CEO of Hi-Tech Radiators, received the esteemed CEO of the Year award. The honor celebrates his exceptional leadership and dedication to innovation and operational excellence, which have propelled the company to steady growth and established it as a leader in the manufacturing industry.

Daftari expressed gratitude for the award, attributing it to his team's hard work and commitment. He pledged continued efforts in sustainable growth, innovation, and national progress, underscoring a corporate ethos rooted in quality and efficiency. Founded in 1989, the company continually invests in advanced machinery to enhance manufacturing capabilities and customer satisfaction.

