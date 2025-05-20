West Bengal Bus Strike: A Movement to Save Passenger Transport

A consortium of five private bus operators' associations in West Bengal has confirmed a three-day strike commencing May 22, citing unresolved longstanding issues after unfruitful talks with the state government.

Leaders from the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus-Mini Bus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Co-ordination Committee, and Inter & Intra Region Bus Association met with Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on Tuesday. The meeting, described as the final discussion by the groups, left them dissatisfied with the government's stance.

The coalition, forming the 'Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee,' demands a two-year operational extension for vehicles older than 15 years and a halt to perceived police overreach regarding traffic violations. The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates president, Tapan Banerjee, expressed frustration over ongoing unresponsiveness to their grievances, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention to resolve the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)