Left Menu

West Bengal Bus Strike: A Movement to Save Passenger Transport

A coalition of five private bus operators' associations in West Bengal is proceeding with a three-day strike starting May 22, after failed negotiations with the state government. Their demands include extending the life of buses older than 15 years and resolving issues of alleged police mistreatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 17:56 IST
West Bengal Bus Strike: A Movement to Save Passenger Transport
  • Country:
  • India

A consortium of five private bus operators' associations in West Bengal has confirmed a three-day strike commencing May 22, citing unresolved longstanding issues after unfruitful talks with the state government.

Leaders from the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus-Mini Bus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Co-ordination Committee, and Inter & Intra Region Bus Association met with Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on Tuesday. The meeting, described as the final discussion by the groups, left them dissatisfied with the government's stance.

The coalition, forming the 'Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee,' demands a two-year operational extension for vehicles older than 15 years and a halt to perceived police overreach regarding traffic violations. The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates president, Tapan Banerjee, expressed frustration over ongoing unresponsiveness to their grievances, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention to resolve the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025