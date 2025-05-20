West Bengal Bus Strike: A Movement to Save Passenger Transport
A coalition of five private bus operators' associations in West Bengal is proceeding with a three-day strike starting May 22, after failed negotiations with the state government. Their demands include extending the life of buses older than 15 years and resolving issues of alleged police mistreatment.
- Country:
- India
A consortium of five private bus operators' associations in West Bengal has confirmed a three-day strike commencing May 22, citing unresolved longstanding issues after unfruitful talks with the state government.
Leaders from the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, Bengal Bus Syndicate, West Bengal Bus-Mini Bus Owners Association, Minibus Operators Co-ordination Committee, and Inter & Intra Region Bus Association met with Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan on Tuesday. The meeting, described as the final discussion by the groups, left them dissatisfied with the government's stance.
The coalition, forming the 'Besarkari Jatri Paribahan Banchao Committee,' demands a two-year operational extension for vehicles older than 15 years and a halt to perceived police overreach regarding traffic violations. The Joint Council of Bus Syndicates president, Tapan Banerjee, expressed frustration over ongoing unresponsiveness to their grievances, calling for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's intervention to resolve the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Mamata Banerjee Faces Criticism Over Murshidabad Violence
Political Tensions Rise as CPI(M) Criticizes Mamata Banerjee's Delayed Visit to Murshidabad
Political Tensions Flares in Murshidabad: Giriraj Singh Slams Mamata Banerjee
Honoring a Hero: Mamata Banerjee Assures Future for Martyred Soldier's Family
Hindu Safety Under Threat in West Bengal: Adhikari's Accusations Against Mamata Banerjee