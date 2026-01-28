Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Mamata Banerjee: Justice for Nazirabad Fire Victims Demanded

The BJP criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her comments on Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's death and urged her to focus on the Nazirabad fire tragedy. BJP called for a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the fire, criticizing Banerjee's administration for negligence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to task over her recent comments following the tragic death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The BJP has urged Banerjee to center her efforts on seeking justice for the victims of the Nazirabad fire.

The devastating blaze, which erupted on January 26 in two adjacent godowns on the outskirts of Kolkata, claimed at least eight lives and burned for over 24 hours. Banerjee's call for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into Pawar's death, alongside allegations of compromised probe agencies, has been met with criticism from senior BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Malviya has pushed for the Nazirabad fire investigation to also be handed over to a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team, criticizing Banerjee for alleged negligence and demanding accountability for the tragic incident. The BJP underscored the necessity for transparency and compassion for the fire victims' families while challenging the TMC administration's competence.

