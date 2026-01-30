Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, recalling his ideals of unity and inclusiveness. India observes the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi as Martyrs' Day to honour the life and legacy of the nation's foremost leader and his ultimate sacrifice for peace, justice, and freedom. In a post on X, Banerjee wrote, ''Solemnly remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhiji's vision of a united, inclusive India is the very soul of our democracy.'' She also emphasised that the principles espoused by the Father of the Nation continue to guide and strengthen India's democratic ethos.

