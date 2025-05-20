Left Menu

Blaze on Stationary Train Near Bihar's Kishanganj Under Control

A fire erupted in a stationary train at the outer signal of Kishanganj railway station in Bihar. No casualties were reported and the cause remains unknown. Firefighters, along with railway officials, swiftly brought the situation under control without affecting other train services in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:12 IST
Blaze on Stationary Train Near Bihar's Kishanganj Under Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire erupted in one coach of a stationary train near Bihar's Kishanganj railway station on Tuesday, officials reported.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Surendra Kumar, DRM of Katihar Division, confirmed that the blaze broke out in one bogie of the Siliguri-Malda Court DEMU train during its halt at the railway station's outer signal.

Passengers experienced panic as the fire engulfed the coach. However, swift intervention by railway officials and fire tenders brought the situation under control. Efforts are ongoing to determine the fire's origin, and train services remain unaffected, as stated by the DRM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025