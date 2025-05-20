Blaze on Stationary Train Near Bihar's Kishanganj Under Control

A fire erupted in one coach of a stationary train near Bihar's Kishanganj railway station on Tuesday, officials reported.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the cause of the fire remains unknown. Surendra Kumar, DRM of Katihar Division, confirmed that the blaze broke out in one bogie of the Siliguri-Malda Court DEMU train during its halt at the railway station's outer signal.

Passengers experienced panic as the fire engulfed the coach. However, swift intervention by railway officials and fire tenders brought the situation under control. Efforts are ongoing to determine the fire's origin, and train services remain unaffected, as stated by the DRM.

(With inputs from agencies.)