Mahanagari Express Coaches Catch Fire at Wadi Bunder Yard

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out in two empty coaches of the Mahanagari Express at the Wadi Bunder railway yard, officials reported.

The incident, which occurred around 5.50 pm, thankfully resulted in no injuries, according to sources on site. The fire was confined to electrical wiring, installations, switchboards, panels, bedding, AC compressors, and other materials located in the three-tier AC coaches.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze were promptly initiated by railway employees, who detached the affected coaches and, with the assistance of railway fire extinguishers and fire tenders, brought the situation under control within 20 minutes. The train was undergoing maintenance at the time of the incident.

