Mahanagari Express Coaches Catch Fire at Wadi Bunder Yard

Two coaches of Mahanagari Express caught fire at Wadi Bunder yard. No injuries were reported. The blaze was confined to electrical components and was extinguished swiftly. The train was under maintenance at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out in two empty coaches of the Mahanagari Express at the Wadi Bunder railway yard, officials reported.

The incident, which occurred around 5.50 pm, thankfully resulted in no injuries, according to sources on site. The fire was confined to electrical wiring, installations, switchboards, panels, bedding, AC compressors, and other materials located in the three-tier AC coaches.

Efforts to extinguish the blaze were promptly initiated by railway employees, who detached the affected coaches and, with the assistance of railway fire extinguishers and fire tenders, brought the situation under control within 20 minutes. The train was undergoing maintenance at the time of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

