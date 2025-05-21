Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve officials highlighted increasing concerns about inflation, linked to rising U.S. import tariffs. They advocated for patience before adjusting interest rates, pending clarity on the inflationary trends.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic commented on the sidelines of a conference in Florida, noting potential upcoming price changes as pre-tariff strategies wane, requiring the central bank to observe longer for economic direction clarity.

Amid rising inflation expectations, Walmart forewarned of impending price hikes due to tariffs, sparking a response from President Trump. Fed officials emphasize assessing the significant and potentially lasting impacts of tariff plans on the economy.

