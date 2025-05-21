Left Menu

Aegis Vopak Terminals Set for Rs 2,800-Crore IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals announces a price band of Rs 223 to Rs 235 per share for its Rs 2,800-crore IPO. The IPO will open from May 26-28, aiming to use proceeds to pay debt, fund capital expenditure, and for corporate purposes. The storage firm has strategic advantages due to its terminal locations in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:31 IST
Aegis Vopak Terminals Set for Rs 2,800-Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a segment of Aegis Logistics Ltd, has revealed a pricing range for its Rs 2,800-crore initial public offering (IPO), set at Rs 223 to Rs 235 per share.

The IPO, exclusively a fresh issue of equity shares, will accept bids from May 26 to May 28, with anchor investors bidding on May 23. Most of the proceeds aim to settle debts and fund a new cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore.

Aegis Vopak, with terminals near key Indian ports, boasts competitive advantages in storage and transportation for liquids and gases. The strategic placement facilitates cost-effective and timely delivery, a cornerstone of the terminalling industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025