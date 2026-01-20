Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan's Tribute Tour to Odisha

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled for a commemorative visit to Odisha on January 23, marking the birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Cuttack, officials announced.

During his stay, the Vice-President will not only visit the historic Netaji Birthplace Museum but also inaugurate the newly constructed District Culture Bhavan, as part of the celebrations.

Under the supervision of Chief Secretary Anu Garg, preparations are in full swing to ensure a seamless visit. The Vice-President is expected to travel from Biju Patnaik International Airport to Cuttack, and later return to Bhubaneswar for lunch before departing for Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)