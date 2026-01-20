Left Menu

European Leaders Rally Against Trump's Greenland Ambitions

European leaders, amid Trump's ambitions to acquire Greenland, are uniting at Davos to counter new U.S. tariffs. Macron calls for European strength while Von der Leyen emphasizes independence. Europe's challenge with U.S. relations intensifies amidst Ukraine support and economic strategies reinforced against populist and nationalist pressures.

Updated: 20-01-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid rising tensions instigated by President Donald Trump's interest in Greenland, European leaders convened at the World Economic Forum in Davos to present a united front. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized Europe's need for growth and stability, urging resistance against coercive tactics and advocating for European sovereignty.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the necessity for independence and seizing opportunities amidst the rapid global shifts. The call for unity was echoed by Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever, who stated that the EU must stand firm together, especially as Trump announced tariffs on opposing European allies.

While European leaders deliberate over their response, senior executives at Davos criticized the emotional reactions and urged pragmatic discussions. Meanwhile, tensions continue over U.S. support for Ukraine, with looming tariff threats and the potential for a trade war posing economic dilemmas across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

