Odisha and Meghalaya Partner for Enhanced Childhood Care and Education

The governments of Odisha and Meghalaya have formalized a partnership aimed at enhancing early childhood care, education, and development. The agreement facilitates mutual learning and knowledge exchange, leveraging Odisha's community initiatives and Meghalaya's innovative service delivery approaches for holistic development encompassing health, nutrition, and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The governments of Odisha and Meghalaya signed an agreement on Tuesday to bolster early childhood care, education, and development across their states. This strategic partnership aims to cultivate mutual learning and capacity building while enabling the exchange of best practices.

Key officials Sampath Kumar from Meghalaya's Community & Rural Development Department and Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri from Odisha's Women & Child Development Department signed the memorandum of understanding. Its scope includes enhancing collaboration in nutrition, health, early learning, responsive caregiving, community engagement, and institutional capacity building.

This agreement sets a framework for knowledge exchange, joint research, and the training of personnel at multiple levels. By marrying Odisha's community-focused initiatives with Meghalaya's innovative approaches in challenging geographic areas, the partnership encourages a reciprocal learning process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

