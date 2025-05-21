Tragic Collision Near Chandokha: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

A tragic accident near Chandokha village resulted in the deaths of a father and his two young sons, officials confirmed.

The accident happened late Tuesday on the Bareilly-Etawah road when an unidentified vehicle crashed into their auto-rickshaw. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi provided these details to PTI.

The victims were identified as Banarasi alias Jitendra and his sons, Siddharth and Babu. They were returning home after visiting relatives. Banarasi's wife Ragini and daughter Ananya were critically injured and are under medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)