Tragic Collision Near Chandokha: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss
A tragic road accident near Chandokha village claimed the lives of a man and his young sons when an unidentified vehicle collided with their auto-rickshaw. The man's wife and daughter were seriously injured and are receiving medical treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident near Chandokha village resulted in the deaths of a father and his two young sons, officials confirmed.
The accident happened late Tuesday on the Bareilly-Etawah road when an unidentified vehicle crashed into their auto-rickshaw. Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi provided these details to PTI.
The victims were identified as Banarasi alias Jitendra and his sons, Siddharth and Babu. They were returning home after visiting relatives. Banarasi's wife Ragini and daughter Ananya were critically injured and are under medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandokha
- collision
- accident
- auto-rickshaw
- Banarasi
- Rajesh Dwivedi
- Bareilly-Etawah
- Ragini
- Ananya
- PTI
Advertisement