Left Menu

Riding the Wave: The Trifecta Consolidation in India's Real Estate

The Indian property market experiences a 'trifecta of consolidation', with consumers, lenders, and landowners preferring trusted real estate firms, says Macrotech Developers CEO Abhishek Lodha. Despite some market cyclical challenges, big developers benefit as consolidation strengthens, with Macrotech boosting its sales targets significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:02 IST
Riding the Wave: The Trifecta Consolidation in India's Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian property market is currently experiencing a significant 'trifecta of consolidation', according to Macrotech Developers' MD and CEO, Abhishek Lodha. This consolidation sees consumers, lenders, and landowners favoring partnerships with reputed real estate companies. Lodha predicts this trend will persist for an extended period.

Responding to questions about a slowdown for Grade A developers, Lodha highlighted their strong pre-sales in the last fiscal year. He suggests any potential demand slowdown would likely be segment-specific rather than industry-wide, citing the luxury housing sector's recent outperformance amid challenges for mid-income housing.

Macrotech Developers is capitalizing on this consolidation by diversifying across all segments, rather than focusing on a single market. The firm reported a 21% increase in sales bookings last fiscal year and aims for a 19% rise in the current year. Big players like Macrotech see continued growth opportunities amidst consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025