Riding the Wave: The Trifecta Consolidation in India's Real Estate

The Indian property market is currently experiencing a significant 'trifecta of consolidation', according to Macrotech Developers' MD and CEO, Abhishek Lodha. This consolidation sees consumers, lenders, and landowners favoring partnerships with reputed real estate companies. Lodha predicts this trend will persist for an extended period.

Responding to questions about a slowdown for Grade A developers, Lodha highlighted their strong pre-sales in the last fiscal year. He suggests any potential demand slowdown would likely be segment-specific rather than industry-wide, citing the luxury housing sector's recent outperformance amid challenges for mid-income housing.

Macrotech Developers is capitalizing on this consolidation by diversifying across all segments, rather than focusing on a single market. The firm reported a 21% increase in sales bookings last fiscal year and aims for a 19% rise in the current year. Big players like Macrotech see continued growth opportunities amidst consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)