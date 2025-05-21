Left Menu

India Accelerates Toward an Electric Vehicle Future with PM E-DRIVE

Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy is spearheading a nationwide expansion of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations through the PM E-DRIVE scheme. With a Rs 2,000 crore budget, the initiative aims to install 72,000 charging stations, supporting widespread EV adoption and fostering a sustainable transport ecosystem.

Updated: 21-05-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 14:24 IST
  • India

The Union Heavy Industries Minister, H D Kumaraswamy, recently reviewed the strategy to expand electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the nation. This initiative is a significant step in building a future-ready EV ecosystem.

The meeting was part of a larger effort under the Rs 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme, which has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for setting up 72,000 EV charging stations across India. This effort is seen as critical to promoting green transportation and energy security.

Kumaraswamy emphasized his commitment to creating an accessible EV ecosystem that will significantly reduce the carbon footprint. The PM E-DRIVE scheme also aims to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, targeting the deployment of millions of electric two-wheelers, e-three wheelers, and e-buses in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

