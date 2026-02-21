Left Menu

Curfew Imposed in Rautahat Amidst Rising Tensions

A curfew was enforced in Rautahat district, Nepal, due to escalating tensions following clashes between two groups. Triggered by a wedding procession dispute, the altercations injured at least eight people. Despite efforts to mediate, the situation worsened, prompting authorities to impose a curfew to control violence.

  • Nepal

Authorities in southern Nepal's Rautahat district declared a curfew on Saturday after escalating clashes between two communities intensified tensions. The unrest initially sparked from a Thursday evening wedding procession dispute.

Local officials, under Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, restricted movement and gatherings in Gaur and other parts. This decision followed violent exchanges that resulted in at least eight injuries, including two officers.

Despite reaching a six-point agreement on Friday, renewed conflict led to stone-pelting on Saturday, compelling administrative authorities to enforce stringent measures to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

