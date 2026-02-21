Curfew Imposed in Rautahat Amidst Rising Tensions

Authorities in southern Nepal's Rautahat district declared a curfew on Saturday after escalating clashes between two communities intensified tensions. The unrest initially sparked from a Thursday evening wedding procession dispute.

Local officials, under Chief District Officer Dinesh Sagar Bhusal, restricted movement and gatherings in Gaur and other parts. This decision followed violent exchanges that resulted in at least eight injuries, including two officers.

Despite reaching a six-point agreement on Friday, renewed conflict led to stone-pelting on Saturday, compelling administrative authorities to enforce stringent measures to restore peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)