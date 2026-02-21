Left Menu

Political Unrest Mars India's AI Leadership Showcase

The AI Impact Summit in Delhi was disrupted by a protest from India Youth Congress members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Lokesh, condemned the disruption, calling it disgraceful. The event was intended to showcase India's AI leadership to a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Minister Lokesh, expressed strong disapproval of the Congress's protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi. The protest took place at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the summit.

Naidu criticized the Youth Congress's actions, describing the protest as a disservice to the nation. He pointed out that the summit, which had participation from 60 to 70 countries, was a platform to showcase global innovations.

Minister Lokesh echoed these sentiments, lamenting that the disruption turned an important international event into a political spectacle, thus undermining India's standing as an emerging AI leader. Both leaders urged a focus on nation-building through innovation and excellence, calling for an end to petty politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

