Man Arrested After Vandalizing Hospital Labour Room

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram as a 24-year-old man was arrested after allegedly vandalizing the hospital's labour room. The altercation occurred when doctors refused to discharge his pregnant wife without medical clearance, sparking the man's destructive response.

Identified as Rashid, a resident of Ozhinjalapalam, the man reportedly caused chaos on Friday evening, leading to his arrest. Hospital authorities detailed how Rashid demanded the release of his wife from maternity care, resulting in a disturbance that affected patients and staff.

Television channels later aired footage of Rashid clashing with hospital staff and security. Following an altercation that saw Rashid injured and subdued by police and security personnel, he was treated for injuries at the same hospital. Rashid faces charges under the Kerala Healthcare Act, which classifies his actions as non-bailable offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)