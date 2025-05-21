Left Menu

Indian Real Estate's 'Trifecta of Consolidation'

The Indian real estate market is undergoing significant consolidation as consumers, lenders, and landowners increasingly prefer reputable developers. Macrotech Developers' CEO, Abhishek Lodha, notes that this trend should persist, benefiting large, reputable firms despite potential demand slowdowns in specific segments.

The Indian property market is experiencing a significant consolidation trend, as observed by Macrotech Developers' MD and CEO, Abhishek Lodha. Consumers, lenders, and landowners are increasingly sticking with a small number of respected real estate developers, signaling a long-term shift in market dynamics.

Despite concerns over potential slowdowns for Grade A developers, Lodha pointed out strong pre-sales figures from last year. This consolidation reflects a preference by all parties involved—buyers, partners, and lenders—for collaboration with a select group of reputable developers.

Following COVID-19, the focus of homebuyers has shifted towards established builders with proven records. While Lodha acknowledges possible segmental slowdowns, overall demand remains robust, particularly for larger developers like Macrotech, which reported a 21% increase in sales bookings last fiscal year.

