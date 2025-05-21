Indian Real Estate's 'Trifecta of Consolidation'

The Indian property market is experiencing a significant consolidation trend, as observed by Macrotech Developers' MD and CEO, Abhishek Lodha. Consumers, lenders, and landowners are increasingly sticking with a small number of respected real estate developers, signaling a long-term shift in market dynamics.

Despite concerns over potential slowdowns for Grade A developers, Lodha pointed out strong pre-sales figures from last year. This consolidation reflects a preference by all parties involved—buyers, partners, and lenders—for collaboration with a select group of reputable developers.

Following COVID-19, the focus of homebuyers has shifted towards established builders with proven records. While Lodha acknowledges possible segmental slowdowns, overall demand remains robust, particularly for larger developers like Macrotech, which reported a 21% increase in sales bookings last fiscal year.

