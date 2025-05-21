Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Futures Slip as Tax-Cut Debate Stirs Concerns

U.S. stock index futures declined and Treasury yields rose amid anticipation surrounding President Trump's tax-cut bill debate, which could add to the national debt. Market movements included declines in technology stocks and significant shifts due to changes in credit ratings and earnings reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by financial unrest, U.S. stock index futures took a downturn while Treasury yields climbed, reflecting investor anxieties ahead of a critical debate on President Donald Trump's tax-cut proposal. The potential ramifications of the bill, under scrutiny for possibly amplifying the nation's substantial debt, loomed large over trading floors.

High-stakes discussions kicked off early as the House Rules Committee convened unusually at 1 a.m. ET, with Republican lawmakers attempting to bridge internal discord surrounding contentious issues like Medicaid cuts and tax breaks in high-cost coastal states. Analysts foresee the plan potentially inflating federal debt by as much as $5 trillion, further stoking financial concerns.

Amid fluctuating market dynamics, key technology stocks like Nvidia suffered losses, compounded by rising interest rates that devalue future profits. The day also saw healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group take a hit following a report on controversial practices, while mixed earnings reports from companies such as Target and Lowe's added to the market's volatile narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

