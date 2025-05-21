Market Turbulence: Futures Slip as Tax-Cut Debate Stirs Concerns

In a day marked by financial unrest, U.S. stock index futures took a downturn while Treasury yields climbed, reflecting investor anxieties ahead of a critical debate on President Donald Trump's tax-cut proposal. The potential ramifications of the bill, under scrutiny for possibly amplifying the nation's substantial debt, loomed large over trading floors.

High-stakes discussions kicked off early as the House Rules Committee convened unusually at 1 a.m. ET, with Republican lawmakers attempting to bridge internal discord surrounding contentious issues like Medicaid cuts and tax breaks in high-cost coastal states. Analysts foresee the plan potentially inflating federal debt by as much as $5 trillion, further stoking financial concerns.

Amid fluctuating market dynamics, key technology stocks like Nvidia suffered losses, compounded by rising interest rates that devalue future profits. The day also saw healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group take a hit following a report on controversial practices, while mixed earnings reports from companies such as Target and Lowe's added to the market's volatile narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)