Left Menu

IndiGo Soars: Record Profits Amid Surge in Air Travel Demand

InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company, reported its highest-ever fourth quarter profit due to robust air travel demand, with a 62% increase in net profit to Rs 3,067.5 crore. Passenger numbers rose 19.6%, and revenues climbed, indicating strong performance. A dividend of Rs 10 per share was announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:14 IST
IndiGo Soars: Record Profits Amid Surge in Air Travel Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, India's top airline, announced its highest fourth quarter profit ever, registering post-tax earnings of Rs 3,067.5 crore. This marks an impressive 62% increase, spurred by a surge in air travel demand.

IndiGo's performance for the fiscal year ending March 2025 showcased strong demand execution, with a net profit reaching Rs 72,584 million. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, the profit stood at Rs 88,676 million, maintaining momentum from the previous year.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted significant passenger growth, indicating a robust operational year with IndiGo carrying 118 million passengers and the fleet now exceeding 400 aircraft, operating over 2,200 flights daily. The company expects continued capacity growth in the coming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025