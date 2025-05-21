IndiGo Soars: Record Profits Amid Surge in Air Travel Demand

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo, India's top airline, announced its highest fourth quarter profit ever, registering post-tax earnings of Rs 3,067.5 crore. This marks an impressive 62% increase, spurred by a surge in air travel demand.

IndiGo's performance for the fiscal year ending March 2025 showcased strong demand execution, with a net profit reaching Rs 72,584 million. Excluding foreign exchange impacts, the profit stood at Rs 88,676 million, maintaining momentum from the previous year.

CEO Pieter Elbers highlighted significant passenger growth, indicating a robust operational year with IndiGo carrying 118 million passengers and the fleet now exceeding 400 aircraft, operating over 2,200 flights daily. The company expects continued capacity growth in the coming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)