Uno Minda Reports Robust FY25 Revenue Surge Despite Quarterly Profit Dip

Uno Minda Ltd reported a 4 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, at ₹289.24 crore, a decrease influenced by the previous fiscal year's exceptional item gains.

The company's revenue from operations saw significant growth, reaching ₹4,528.32 crore in the last quarter compared to ₹3,794.02 crore during the same period last year, underscoring robust annual performance.

The company is poised for future growth with plans for 12 new capacity expansion projects and aims to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through securities issuance to support these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)