Uno Minda Reports Robust FY25 Revenue Surge Despite Quarterly Profit Dip

Uno Minda Ltd announced a 4% decline in Q4 net profit to ₹289.24 crore due to exceptional gains last year. Despite this, annual net profit for FY25 rose 10.4% to ₹1,020.57 crore. The company plans expansions and fundraising up to ₹2,500 crore to sustain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uno Minda Ltd reported a 4 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, at ₹289.24 crore, a decrease influenced by the previous fiscal year's exceptional item gains.

The company's revenue from operations saw significant growth, reaching ₹4,528.32 crore in the last quarter compared to ₹3,794.02 crore during the same period last year, underscoring robust annual performance.

The company is poised for future growth with plans for 12 new capacity expansion projects and aims to raise up to ₹2,500 crore through securities issuance to support these initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

