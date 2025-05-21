India Assumes APO Leadership at Crucial Juncture for Regional Development

India has officially taken over the Chairmanship of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term during the prestigious 67th Session of the Governing Body Meeting (GBM) of the APO, currently underway from May 20 to 22 in Jakarta, Indonesia. This significant event underscores India's strategic leadership role in regional productivity transformation and sustainable development.

India at the Helm: A Strategic Appointment

India’s Chairmanship was announced in the presence of key delegates from the 21 APO member economies. The Indian delegation is led by Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, IAS, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and APO Director for India. His leadership reflects India’s unwavering commitment to bolstering regional collaboration and guiding the APO into a transformative future.

During the opening session, India reiterated its full support for the APO Vision 2030, which centers on inclusive, innovation-driven, and sustainable productivity growth. A major highlight was India’s emphasis on advancing Green Productivity 2.0, an evolved approach to combining productivity enhancement with environmental stewardship.

Strategic Focus: Green Productivity, Digital Innovation, and Inclusive Growth

India outlined a comprehensive agenda for its chairmanship, focusing on:

Advancing Green Productivity 2.0 : Building on India’s experience with clean technologies and sustainable practices, this initiative aims to help member countries align productivity growth with ecological responsibility.

Accelerating Digital Transformation : India emphasized the need for digital tools and smart technologies to support Industry 4.0, especially among Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in developing economies.

Promoting Inclusive Innovation and Entrepreneurship: With a robust startup ecosystem, India intends to facilitate regional knowledge-sharing and mentoring networks to nurture innovation across the APO region.

India’s Long-standing Contribution to APO Initiatives

India has been a founding member of the APO since its establishment in 1961, actively shaping the organization's strategic priorities. Each year, more than 100 Indian professionals participate in APO-led capacity-building programs facilitated by the National Productivity Council (NPC) under DPIIT. These programs span a wide range of areas, including manufacturing, services, and agriculture, contributing directly to India’s and the region’s productivity.

Notably, India has implemented several APO-supported demonstration projects focused on Green Productivity practices and Industry 4.0 technologies. These include digital transformation strategies for MSMEs and sustainable practices in agriculture and urban development.

The Role of the APO Governing Body

The Governing Body of the APO is the organization’s highest decision-making forum. It meets annually to set strategic directions, review performance, and approve key proposals for the coming year. The 67th GBM, hosted by the Government of Indonesia, has gathered delegates from all 21 member countries to deliberate on APO's future programs and regional priorities.

About the Asian Productivity Organization

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, the Asian Productivity Organization was founded in 1961 as an intergovernmental body to drive productivity enhancement across the Asia-Pacific through cooperation, innovation, and capacity building. Member economies include a diverse group from South Asia, Southeast Asia, the Pacific, and the Middle East.

The APO’s programs are instrumental in transforming productivity systems, sharing best practices, and facilitating mutual learning. Member countries benefit from tailored programs in smart manufacturing, energy efficiency, green technologies, public sector innovation, and digital transformation.

Looking Ahead

As Chair, India is poised to infuse the APO’s strategic agenda with its vision of sustainable, inclusive, and tech-enabled development. This leadership comes at a time when the region faces both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges — from climate change and digital disruption to the need for more equitable economic models.

India’s tenure is expected to be marked by bold initiatives, collaborative leadership, and a renewed push for sustainable productivity across borders, setting the stage for a dynamic and resilient Asia-Pacific in the years to come.