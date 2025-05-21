Bus Blaze: Narrow Escape for Sixty in Uttar Pradesh

A major incident unfolded near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, as sixty passengers narrowly avoided disaster when their bus ignited and was gutted by fire.

The bus, traveling from Kanpur to Haryana, developed engine sparks reportedly due to a gearbox malfunction. Despite passengers' concerns, the driver pressed on until the situation turned dire, forcing passengers to break windows and escape.

After the bus stopped, the driver and conductor fled, leaving passengers to their fate. Thanks to bystander alerts, police and firefighters arrived swiftly, though the bus and luggage were completely destroyed. Authorities are currently seeking the absconding driver and conductor.

(With inputs from agencies.)