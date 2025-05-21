Left Menu

India to Lead Asia's Productivity Drive as APO Chair

India has been appointed the chair of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term. The announcement was made during the APO Governing Body Meeting in Jakarta. This position will enhance India's role in leading productivity improvements and regional collaboration across the Asia-Pacific.

Updated: 21-05-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:09 IST
India has been named the new chair of the Asian Productivity Organization (APO) for the 2025–26 term, according to an official statement released during a meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian delegation, headed by Amardeep Singh Bhatia of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), attended the Governing Body Meeting of the APO from May 20-22. The Commerce and Industry Ministry highlighted India's focus on enhancing regional cooperation to drive digital transformation, sustainability, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Established in 1961, the APO is a Tokyo-based intergovernmental organization that aims to boost productivity across the Asia-Pacific region. It consists of 21 member countries, including India, and promotes capacity building and mutual cooperation among its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

