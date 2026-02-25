Left Menu

DoveRunner Expands Presence in Indonesia with New Jakarta Office

DoveRunner, a leading cybersecurity firm, has opened a new office in Jakarta, solidifying its commitment to the Indonesian market. This expansion enhances its ability to offer robust mobile app protection and content security solutions amidst growing cybersecurity threats and digital transformation. The move is part of DoveRunner's global growth strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:51 IST
DoveRunner Expands Presence in Indonesia with New Jakarta Office
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

DoveRunner, a global mobile application protection leader, has inaugurated a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia. This strategic expansion underscores DoveRunner's dedication to the Indonesian market, facilitating closer collaboration with local enterprises and strengthening customer relations across Southeast Asia.

The Jakarta office will function as a regional hub, working hand-in-hand with financial institutions, digital service providers, and local enterprises. As digital transformation accelerates, organizations face mounting cybersecurity challenges, increasing the demand for sophisticated mobile security and anti-piracy solutions.

Partnering with notable organizations such as Vidio, Sinarmas, Japfa, and EMTEK Group, DoveRunner fortifies its security platform to safeguard critical applications used by millions daily. This initiative forms part of DoveRunner's broader global growth strategy, which includes further expansion in Europe and Latin America, ensuring comprehensive customer support worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
2
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
3
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India
4
Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026