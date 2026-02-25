DoveRunner Expands Presence in Indonesia with New Jakarta Office

DoveRunner, a global mobile application protection leader, has inaugurated a new office in Jakarta, Indonesia. This strategic expansion underscores DoveRunner's dedication to the Indonesian market, facilitating closer collaboration with local enterprises and strengthening customer relations across Southeast Asia.

The Jakarta office will function as a regional hub, working hand-in-hand with financial institutions, digital service providers, and local enterprises. As digital transformation accelerates, organizations face mounting cybersecurity challenges, increasing the demand for sophisticated mobile security and anti-piracy solutions.

Partnering with notable organizations such as Vidio, Sinarmas, Japfa, and EMTEK Group, DoveRunner fortifies its security platform to safeguard critical applications used by millions daily. This initiative forms part of DoveRunner's broader global growth strategy, which includes further expansion in Europe and Latin America, ensuring comprehensive customer support worldwide.