DPIIT Calls for National Retail Trade Policy Revamp

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has called upon the National Traders' Welfare Board to contribute ideas for a national retail trade policy. This announcement was made during the sixth meeting of the National Traders' Welfare Board, which took place on May 20.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted the significant role of the retail trade sector in bolstering the Indian economy and urged board members to provide inclusive suggestions, focusing on grassroots-level participation.

NTWB Chairman Sunil J Singhi encouraged traders to embrace digital platforms like the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), which can enhance market access and income for small retailers. The draft policy of 2021 aimed at easing business operations and facilitating the modernization and digitization of retail trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)