UK-India FTA Boosts Jaguar Land Rover's Indian Market Focus

Jaguar Land Rover commended the recent UK-India free trade agreement, identifying it as a crucial step toward simplifying business dealings and strengthening the company's market focus in India.

The automaker, with a strong local presence via a wholly owned subsidiary, aims to broaden its product range and sales network, aligning with its long-term market ambitions.

JLR's strategy includes ramping up local production, investing in marketing, and introducing eight battery electric vehicles by 2030, demonstrating a commitment to both innovation and expanding market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)