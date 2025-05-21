UK-India FTA Boosts Jaguar Land Rover's Indian Market Focus
Jaguar Land Rover celebrated the UK-India free trade agreement, highlighting its potential to ease business operations and enhance its presence in the Indian market. The automaker plans to expand its local assembly and introduce new models, while underlining its commitment to increasing investments and launching electric vehicles in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaydon | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:21 IST
Jaguar Land Rover commended the recent UK-India free trade agreement, identifying it as a crucial step toward simplifying business dealings and strengthening the company's market focus in India.
The automaker, with a strong local presence via a wholly owned subsidiary, aims to broaden its product range and sales network, aligning with its long-term market ambitions.
JLR's strategy includes ramping up local production, investing in marketing, and introducing eight battery electric vehicles by 2030, demonstrating a commitment to both innovation and expanding market reach.
