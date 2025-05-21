Colgate-Palmolive Reports Decline in Net Profit Amidst Urban Demand Challenges

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd announced a 6% decline in its net profit for Q4, ending March 31, 2025, citing reduced sales as a key factor. The company's profit fell to Rs 355 crore, down from Rs 379.82 crore in the same period last year, as per their regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly setback, annual figures showed an improvement; the net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25 saw an 8.5% increase, reaching Rs 1,437 crore. Annual net sales rose to Rs 5,999 crore, up from Rs 5,644 crore in the previous year, highlighting growth in total income.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan noted that while urban demand softened and competition increased, affecting Q4, they expect market conditions to improve later in the year. The board also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per share, with a total dividend of Rs 51 per share for FY25.

