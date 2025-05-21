Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive Reports Decline in Net Profit Amidst Urban Demand Challenges

Colgate-Palmolive India reported a 6% decline in Q4 net profit to Rs 355 crore, affected by reduced sales amidst challenging conditions. Despite this, annual net profit rose by 8.5% to Rs 1,437 crore. The company anticipates recovery later this year and declared a Rs 51 per share dividend for FY25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:27 IST
Colgate-Palmolive Reports Decline in Net Profit Amidst Urban Demand Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd announced a 6% decline in its net profit for Q4, ending March 31, 2025, citing reduced sales as a key factor. The company's profit fell to Rs 355 crore, down from Rs 379.82 crore in the same period last year, as per their regulatory filing.

Despite the quarterly setback, annual figures showed an improvement; the net profit for the fiscal year 2024-25 saw an 8.5% increase, reaching Rs 1,437 crore. Annual net sales rose to Rs 5,999 crore, up from Rs 5,644 crore in the previous year, highlighting growth in total income.

CEO Prabha Narasimhan noted that while urban demand softened and competition increased, affecting Q4, they expect market conditions to improve later in the year. The board also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per share, with a total dividend of Rs 51 per share for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025