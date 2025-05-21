Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Secures Rs 23 Crore NHAI Deal

Infra-to-energy firm Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has been awarded a significant contract by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) worth Rs 23 crore.

The order, obtained through an e-tender process, requires the company to act as a user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza, located at km 193.

This project involves the rehabilitation and upgradation of the NH-76 Kabarai-Banda Section to a two-lane road with paved shoulders, emphasizing Hazoor's prowess in renewable energy and EPC road projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)