LGBI Airport Soars to New Heights in Passenger and Cargo Traffic

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati announced a milestone achievement of managing over 65 lakh passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year, including 91,000 international travelers. This growth marks a significant increase in both passenger and cargo operations at the Adani Group-controlled airport.

Expanding its international network with direct flights to destinations like Paro, Malaysia, and Singapore, LGBI Airport significantly boosted international passenger traffic. On the domestic front, the airport launched new routes, connecting Guwahati to Ahmedabad, Durgapur, and Ziro, further solidifying its connectivity.

In cargo, the airport handled 12,893 metric tonnes in FY 24-25, a remarkable rise from 4,550 MT the previous year. These efforts underscore LGBI Airport's commitment to improving infrastructure and serving as a premier gateway to Northeast India.

