LGBI Airport Soars to New Heights in Passenger and Cargo Traffic

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati achieved significant growth in the fiscal year 2024-25 by handling over 65 lakh passengers and increasing its cargo operation by 183.91%. It introduced new international and domestic routes, enhancing connectivity and solidifying its standing as a key transport hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:19 IST
The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati announced a milestone achievement of managing over 65 lakh passengers in the 2024-25 fiscal year, including 91,000 international travelers. This growth marks a significant increase in both passenger and cargo operations at the Adani Group-controlled airport.

Expanding its international network with direct flights to destinations like Paro, Malaysia, and Singapore, LGBI Airport significantly boosted international passenger traffic. On the domestic front, the airport launched new routes, connecting Guwahati to Ahmedabad, Durgapur, and Ziro, further solidifying its connectivity.

In cargo, the airport handled 12,893 metric tonnes in FY 24-25, a remarkable rise from 4,550 MT the previous year. These efforts underscore LGBI Airport's commitment to improving infrastructure and serving as a premier gateway to Northeast India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

