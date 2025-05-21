Massive Infrastructure Boost for Maharashtra: 53.2-km Corridor Upgrade

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is poised to undertake a significant infrastructure upgrade of a 53.2-km-long corridor, linking two national highways in the region, as confirmed by an official order on Wednesday. This project, based on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, is estimated to cost Rs 3,900 crore and aims to alleviate ongoing traffic congestion issues.

The stretch from Talegaon to Chakan will see the development of an elevated four-lane highway accompanied by a parallel at-grade road. From Chakan to Shikrapur, a six-lane at-grade highway will be constructed, enhancing the connectivity between the Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highways. The toll collection implemented will adhere to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2008 policy, applying to all vehicle categories upon completion.

The BOT agreement stipulates a concession period of up to 30 years, with MSIDC as the concessionaire, and features revenue sharing between the state and MSIDC. Utilizing 100% FASTag or GPS technology for tolls ensures efficient monitoring, while state reviews every five years reassess toll revenue. Necessary land acquisition and potential route alterations will also be managed by MSIDC, with costs borne by the corporation. Further upgrades may be considered with cabinet approval as traffic dynamics evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)