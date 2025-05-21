Left Menu

Massive Infrastructure Boost for Maharashtra: 53.2-km Corridor Upgrade

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is set to upgrade a 53.2-km corridor on a BOT basis. The project, costing Rs 3,900 crore, aims to relieve traffic congestion by enhancing connectivity between two major highways. A blend of elevated and at-grade roads will be installed.

Updated: 21-05-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 20:57 IST
Massive Infrastructure Boost for Maharashtra: 53.2-km Corridor Upgrade
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) is poised to undertake a significant infrastructure upgrade of a 53.2-km-long corridor, linking two national highways in the region, as confirmed by an official order on Wednesday. This project, based on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model, is estimated to cost Rs 3,900 crore and aims to alleviate ongoing traffic congestion issues.

The stretch from Talegaon to Chakan will see the development of an elevated four-lane highway accompanied by a parallel at-grade road. From Chakan to Shikrapur, a six-lane at-grade highway will be constructed, enhancing the connectivity between the Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highways. The toll collection implemented will adhere to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 2008 policy, applying to all vehicle categories upon completion.

The BOT agreement stipulates a concession period of up to 30 years, with MSIDC as the concessionaire, and features revenue sharing between the state and MSIDC. Utilizing 100% FASTag or GPS technology for tolls ensures efficient monitoring, while state reviews every five years reassess toll revenue. Necessary land acquisition and potential route alterations will also be managed by MSIDC, with costs borne by the corporation. Further upgrades may be considered with cabinet approval as traffic dynamics evolve.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

