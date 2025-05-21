RVNL's Profit Decline Amid Financial Quarter Challenges

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported a 4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to Rs 459.15 crore. This marks a decrease from the Rs 478.56 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated income fell to Rs 6,613.90 crore for the January to March period, compared to Rs 6,994.31 crore in the previous year. The figures were disclosed in a filing presented to the BSE.

Meanwhile, RVNL's total expenses during the quarter decreased to Rs 6,120.08 crore, down from Rs 6,412.41 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. RVNL operates as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

