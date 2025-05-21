Left Menu

RVNL's Profit Decline Amid Financial Quarter Challenges

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) experienced a 4% drop in net profit for Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's income also saw a decrease while expenses were cut. RVNL continues its operations as a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 21:53 IST
RVNL's Profit Decline Amid Financial Quarter Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported a 4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to Rs 459.15 crore. This marks a decrease from the Rs 478.56 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The company's consolidated income fell to Rs 6,613.90 crore for the January to March period, compared to Rs 6,994.31 crore in the previous year. The figures were disclosed in a filing presented to the BSE.

Meanwhile, RVNL's total expenses during the quarter decreased to Rs 6,120.08 crore, down from Rs 6,412.41 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. RVNL operates as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025