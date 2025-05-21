RVNL's Profit Decline Amid Financial Quarter Challenges
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) experienced a 4% drop in net profit for Q1 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The company's income also saw a decrease while expenses were cut. RVNL continues its operations as a Navratna CPSE under the Ministry of Railways.
- Country:
- India
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) reported a 4 percent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025, amounting to Rs 459.15 crore. This marks a decrease from the Rs 478.56 crore recorded during the same period last year.
The company's consolidated income fell to Rs 6,613.90 crore for the January to March period, compared to Rs 6,994.31 crore in the previous year. The figures were disclosed in a filing presented to the BSE.
Meanwhile, RVNL's total expenses during the quarter decreased to Rs 6,120.08 crore, down from Rs 6,412.41 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. RVNL operates as a Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Balasore Alloys Overcomes Challenges: Net Profit Surges Despite Market Volatility
Shree Cement's Strategic Growth Amid Net Profit Decline
Zuari Agro Chemicals Q4 net profit down 65 pc
Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 51 per cent to Rs 8,556 crore; revenue at Rs 1,19,503 crore: Company filing.
Raymond Ltd Sees 40% Decline in Q4 Net Profit Despite Annual Growth