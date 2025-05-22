India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: RBI Report

The Reserve Bank of India's latest report underscores the nation's economic resilience amid ongoing global challenges, including persistent trade tensions, policy uncertainty, and waning consumer sentiment. Despite these hurdles, India's economy remains robust, with strong performances in the industrial and services sectors, as well as record Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections.

The report highlights the vulnerabilities of the global economy due to trade frictions and the impact of tariffs on emerging markets, particularly in Asia. However, India's economic strength contrasts sharply with these global uncertainties, supported by stability in monetary, financial, and political spheres, coupled with a conducive business environment and solid macroeconomic fundamentals.

Encouraging inflation trends, with a sustained decline in Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation driven by easing food prices, further support India's economic outlook. The RBI report suggests that while advanced economies grapple with economic instability, India offers a stable and attractive investment landscape for long-term investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)