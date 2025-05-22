Global Investors Seek Alternatives Amid U.S. Fiscal Woes

The U.S. dollar experienced a setback, falling to a two-week low against the yen following weak demand at an auction of 20-year Treasury bonds. Concurrently, Congress is progressing towards approving President Trump's fiscal policy, sparking debate over its long-term implications.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has soared to an all-time high as investors search for alternatives amid the waning appeal of U.S. assets. Gold has also seen gains, nearly reaching its peak from April, benefiting from a shift in safe-haven demand previously dominated by the dollar.

The potential Senate approval of Trump's financial measures could exacerbate the U.S. debt situation, projected to increase by $3.8 trillion in the coming decade. The global market is scrutinizing the U.S.'s fiscal management as alternative investments like Bitcoin gain traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)