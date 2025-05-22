Left Menu

Modi Unveils Revamped Railway Stations in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The stations, located in Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar, are among 103 such stations revamped nationwide. This redevelopment enhances passenger facilities and aesthetics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated three newly redeveloped railway stations in West Bengal on Thursday, according to officials.

The stations—Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara, and Joychandi Pahar—are part of the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations unveiled across India via video conference from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The upgraded stations, now with improved passenger amenities and aesthetics, fall under the Eastern and South Eastern Railways, which have their headquarters in Kolkata. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, a total of 100 stations in West Bengal have been earmarked for redevelopment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

