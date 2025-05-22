Left Menu

Century Real Estate Secures Rs 1,850 Crore for Expansion Amid Property Boom

Bengaluru-based Century Real Estate has raised Rs 1,850 crore in debt to fuel its business expansion, driven by strong demand for properties. The funding, led by Ares Asia and SC Lowy, supports ongoing and upcoming projects, strengthening Century's presence in residential and commercial spaces across the region.

Century Real Estate, based in Bengaluru, has successfully raised Rs 1,850 crore in debt as part of its drive to expand its property business. This capital will be channeled into ongoing and future housing and commercial projects.

In a Thursday announcement, Century Real Estate revealed that the financing round was led by Ares Asia and SC Lowy. Ares Asia contributed Rs 1,600 crore in two tranches, while SC Lowy added Rs 250 crore.

The substantial fund raises attest to the strong trust in Century's vision and execution strategy, according to Managing Director Ravindra Pai. With the real estate market in Bengaluru witnessing high demand for both residential and commercial properties, this financial boost is poised to accelerate the company's growth trajectory.

