Student Gives Birth in Exam Washroom, Leads to POCSO Investigation in Madhya Pradesh

A 17-year-old student in Madhya Pradesh unexpectedly gave birth to a premature baby during an exam, prompting a police investigation under the POCSO Act. The incident highlighted potential sexual assault, as the girl alleged a prior assault by a boy she met at a dance program, leading to her pregnancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a premature baby in the washroom of a school while attending a Class 10 board examination in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. The incident, which occurred on a Tuesday at a private school in Pithampur, has prompted a swift police investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional Superintendent of Police Parul Belapurkar reported that the teen experienced severe stomach pains during her Mathematics exam and requested to use the washroom. When she did not return as expected, concerned invigilators checked the washroom only to hear the cries of a newborn. School staff quickly intervened, and both the young mother and her baby were transported to a government community health center, where they were found to be in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the teen was eight months pregnant, unbeknownst to her family. In a statement given to Betma police, she alleged sexual assault by a boy she met during a dance program. The case is actively being investigated and remains deeply concerning to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

