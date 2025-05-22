Janki: A Cinematic Triumph from Chhattisgarh Set for Nationwide Release

Breaking new ground, Janki, a film from Chhattisgarh, is set to make its mark on the national stage with its release on June 13, 2025. Directed by Kaushal Upadhyay, the film stars Dilesh Sahu and Anikriti Chowhan, who traveled from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai for a well-received trailer launch.

Janki has already seen local acclaim, prompting creators to extend its reach. As it ventures into a pan-India release, it brings a mix of action, romance, spirituality, and drama, captivating audiences with its unique narrative.

Director Upadhyay describes it as a "celebration of roots, power, and pride." Lead actor Sahu calls Janki his most powerful film, while co-star Chowhan highlights its transformative impact, bringing Chhattisgarhi culture to a broader stage. Supported by a dedicated cast and crew, Janki promises to be a cultural touchstone.

Produced by Mohit Kumar Sahu's N.MAHI Films Production, the movie features music by Toshant Kumar and Monika Verma with standout tracks like "Tu Hasti Rahe" by Shaan. As Janki's release approaches, it stands as a testament to the rich storytelling traditions of Chhattisgarh, offering fresh perspectives to Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)