Longines DolceVita Collection: A Timeless Italian Elegance

The Longines DolceVita collection merges classic design with contemporary elegance, drawing inspiration from the 1920s. Known for its rectangular case, the collection reflects Italian luxury, available in various materials. Established in 1832 in Switzerland, Longines honors the sporting world with its high-performance timepieces and supports international championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 13:55 IST
Jennifer Lawrence, Longines Ambassador of Elegance, graced the 78th Cannes Film Festival premiere of Die My Love wearing a Longines DolceVita watch, ref. L5.255.4.71.0.. Image Credit: ANI
In the heart of New Delhi, the Longines DolceVita collection is heralded for its seamless fusion of vintage charm and modern sophistication. Drawing inspiration from the 1920s, the collection's signature lies in its rectangular case and harmonious proportions, encapsulating the essence of 'la dolce vita.' Over the years, it has evolved in variety without losing its authentic charm.

Founded in Saint-Imier, Switzerland, in 1832, Longines is a name synonymous with tradition, elegance, and exceptional performance. The Swiss watch brand has a distinguished legacy as an official timekeeper in world sports championships and holds close ties with international sports federations, marking its territory in the global sporting arena.

Known for the distinctive elegance of its designs, Longines is part of the esteemed Swatch Group Ltd, the premier global manufacturer of timepieces. The brand, easily recognized by its winged hourglass emblem, proudly operates in over 150 countries, offering a striking statement of luxury and legacy across the world. (Note: The content originates from NewsVoir, and ANI holds no responsibility for the published material.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

