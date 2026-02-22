Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian-Controlled Regions

The Russian-controlled section of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region endured a significant electricity outage following an assertive Ukrainian strike on energy infrastructure, Russian-installed officials confirmed on Sunday. According to Yevgeny Balitsky, Moscow-appointed governor of the region, a second outage hit the area on Sunday morning. Maintenance teams had previously succeeded in restoring power to about half of the region.

Crucial services were supported by backup generators, ensuring continued water supply and infrastructure stability, Balitsky communicated via Telegram. In Luhansk, under Russian control, a drone strike on an oil depot ignited a fuel reservoir, said Leonid Pasechnik, another Moscow-installed leader.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones over the Russian region and Crimea overnight, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)