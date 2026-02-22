Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Strikes Target Russian-Controlled Regions

A Ukrainian attack on energy infrastructure caused a major electricity outage in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. This led to backup power measures for essential services. Additionally, 86 Ukrainian drones were intercepted by Russian air defense systems across Russian regions and the Crimean Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 13:42 IST
The Russian-controlled section of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region endured a significant electricity outage following an assertive Ukrainian strike on energy infrastructure, Russian-installed officials confirmed on Sunday. According to Yevgeny Balitsky, Moscow-appointed governor of the region, a second outage hit the area on Sunday morning. Maintenance teams had previously succeeded in restoring power to about half of the region.

Crucial services were supported by backup generators, ensuring continued water supply and infrastructure stability, Balitsky communicated via Telegram. In Luhansk, under Russian control, a drone strike on an oil depot ignited a fuel reservoir, said Leonid Pasechnik, another Moscow-installed leader.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 86 Ukrainian drones over the Russian region and Crimea overnight, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the area.

